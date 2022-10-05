Hurst (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hurst played through the groin injury the past two weeks, improving to 56 percent snap share and a 3-27-1 receiving line in last Thursday's win over the Dolphins after seeing just 38 percent of snaps and two targets four days earlier against the Jets. He had larger workloads the first two weeks of the season before he was listed on the injury report, totaling 15 targets on 75 and 81 percent of snaps in a pair of Bengals losses (negative game script also being a factor in the lofty snap/target totals). In any case, Hurst should play through the injury again this Sunday night in Baltimore, so long as he's able to continue practicing on at least a limited basis. The Ravens took him 25th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, seven picks before QB Lamar Jackson.