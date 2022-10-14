Hurst (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Hurst also headed into Week 5 action listed as questionable due to his groin injury, but was able to suit up for the Bengals' loss to the Ravens this past Sunday, while logging an 81 percent snap share en route to catching six of his seven targets for 53 yards and a TD. Assuming no setbacks, we'd expect Hurst -- who is backed up by Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi -- to give it a go this weekend, though it's still advisable to verify his status ahead of his team's 1:00 ET kickoff.