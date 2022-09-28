Hurst (groin) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Hurst was questionable going into Week 3, but he was able to suit up Sunday against the Jets. However, he only played 39 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Less than No. 2 tight end Mitchell Wilcox, who logged a season-high 56 percent. After being labeled a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate, a move to full participant Tuesday suggests Hurst is on the mend, and he could receive a normal workload Thursday against the Dolphins.