Hurst (calf) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Gillis adds coach Zac Taylor has called the tight end doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns. For his part, Hurst noted Thursday that his right calf injury is "nothing serious," and that he expects to return in a couple of weeks. Considering that, Hurst could be officially ruled out once the Bengals' final Week 14 injury report is posted Friday. If so, Mitchell Wilcox would be in line to serve as Cincinnati's top tight end against Cleveland.
More News
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Suffers calf injury Sunday•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Finishes with 57 yards•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Held to two catches•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Five receptions in blowout win•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Four catches in Week 8 loss•