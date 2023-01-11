Hurst caught four of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens.

After missing the Bengals' last three games with a calf injury, Hurst reclaimed his role as Cincinnati's top tight end. The veteran played 73 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps, and his four catches were third-most of any Cincinnati pass catcher. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old was not able to get much going for fantasy purposes in the regular season finale. Hurst will look to bounce back and make the most of his opportunities in the wild card round of the playoffs, as the Bengals will square off against the Ravens once again.