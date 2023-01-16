Hurst caught four of six targets for 45 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round win over the Ravens.

Hurst had a couple of breaks go against him in this one. He lost a fumble in the second quarter and had a touchdown reversed on replay, coming just short of the goal line on an 18-yard catch. The tight end finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Ja'Marr Chase (84) while tying Tee Higgins for second behind Chase in both targets and catches. Hurst seems to have put his late-season calf injury behind him heading into the Bengals' trip to Buffalo for the AFC divisional round.