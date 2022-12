Coach Zac Taylor acknowledged Wednesday that it "seems doubtful" that Hurst (calf) will be able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Taylor previously described Hurst as week-to-week, and the tight end is trending toward missing his second straight game. In Hurst's absence this past Sunday against the Browns, Mitchell Wilcox started at TE for the Bengals and caught one of his two targets for 10 yards.