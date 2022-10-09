Hurst (groin) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
After logging back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Hurst sat out Friday's practice, but he'll give it a go Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he's in line to continue to operate as the Bengals' top tight end, a role that through four games has yielded a 14-101-1 line on 21 targets for the 2018 first-rounder. With the wideout trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins (ankle) and Tyler Boyd also commanding their share of targets on a weekly basis, Hurst's volume in contests to come could be hit or miss, thus capping his fantasy upside.