Hurst (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Patriots after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Ben Baby of ESPN previously noted that the tight end feels ready to return to action Saturday, but Hurst's Week 16 status won't be confirmed until the Bengals' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Hurst ends up out or limited this weekend, Mitchell Wilcox would be in line to see added snaps versus New England.