Hurst (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after being limited in practice Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hurst sandwiched Thursday's full practice between a pair of limited sessions. He'll likely be able to suit up barring a setback, but if Hurst can't go Sunday, the Bengals would be down to third and fourth-stringers Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi at tight end with Drew Sample (knee) sidelined.