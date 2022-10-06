Hurst (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The groin issue has prevented Hurst from practicing fully in both of the Bengals' first Week 5 sessions, but he'll have one more chance Friday to increase his activity before the team decides whether he carries an designation into Sunday's game in Baltimore. Through four games this season, Cincinnati's top tight end has recorded 14 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets.