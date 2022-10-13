Hurst (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Hurst's reps were capped for the second day in a row, but the Bengals haven't yet suggested that the groin injury is anything that seriously threatens the tight end's availability for Sunday's game in New Orleans. If Hurst is in fact able to play, he could find himself in a prominent pass-catching role for the second game in a row if wideout Tee Higgins -- who played just 10 snaps Week 5 against the Ravens after aggravating an ankle injury and hasn't practiced since -- finds himself on the Bengals' Week 6 inactive list.