Hurst caught five of six targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round.

Hurst capped Cincinnati's second series with a touchdown from 15 yards after running wide open. The tight end helped quarterback Joe Burrow move the sticks consistently later on, nearly leading the team in receiving yards on a snowy day. Next up for Hurst and the Bengals is a meeting against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In facing Kansas City during Week 13 of the regular season, Hurst caught only two passes for 12 yards in a 27-24 win.