Hurst (calf) was working out off to the side during Thursday's practice and will be listed as a non-participant, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Hurst hasn't joined the Bengals' healthy players for either of their first two practices and looks on track to sit out his second straight game Sunday at Tampa Bay, which head coach Zac Taylor suggested would be the case when he spoke to the media Wednesday. Assuming Hurst remains out again this weekend, Mitchell Wilcox will be on track to make another start, though don't expect him to be as involved in the passing game as Hurst has been when available this season.