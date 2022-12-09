Hurst (calf) won't play Sunday against the Browns.
Hurst will miss a game for the first time since donning a Bengals uniform. He got hurt late in the Week 13 win over the Chiefs. The starting tight end's absence should create more opportunities for Mitchell Wilcox against the Browns, while Hurst will set his sights on recovering in time to face the Buccaneers in Week 15.
More News
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Misses another practice•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Suffers calf injury Sunday•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Finishes with 57 yards•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Held to two catches•
-
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Five receptions in blowout win•