Hurst (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Hurst has been managing the same injury most of the season and saw his snaps reduced Weeks 3 and 4. He then rebounded to 81 percent snap share in a Week 5 loss to Baltimore and 70 percent share in a Week 6 win over New Orleans, with negative game script also perhaps playing a role in the increased playing time. Whatever the case, Hurst is averaging 3.8 catches for 29.7 yards and 0.33 TDs on 5.2 targets through six games, and he'll get to face a former team for the second time in three weeks this Sunday against the Falcons (assuming no setback with the groin injury).