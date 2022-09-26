Hurst (groin) was limited on Monday's practice estimate.
Hurst tended to a groin injury during Week 3 prep and entered this past weekend as questionable. He was able to suit up Sunday at the Jets, playing the second-most offensive snaps (26 of 68) among Bengals tight ends behind Mitchell Wilcox (39) and ahead of Devin Asiasi (24). Hurst ended up hauling in one of two targets for seven yards, but his health concern continues to bother him as the team prepares for Thursday's showdown with the Dolphins.