Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Suffers calf injury Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Hurst exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs after suffering a right calf injury, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Prior to leaving the contest, Hurst had caught two of his three targets for 12 yards. In his absence, Mitchell Wilcox is next in line for Cincinnati's tight end targets.
