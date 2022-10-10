Hurst (groin) caught six of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hurst was limited in practice with a groin injury this week, but he was always leaning toward playing. A former failed first-round pick of Baltimore, the Bengals' new starting tight end exacted his revenge with an impressive 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter; his second in as many weeks. The Ravens got the last laugh in this mini rivalry with the victory, but the 27-year-old is starting to show some of the promise as a receiver that he displayed as a college prospect. Hurst will look to keep this scoring streak rolling against the Saints next Sunday.