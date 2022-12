Hurst (calf) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Hurst was initially deemed questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited capacity this week, but he's now slated to miss his third straight game. In his continued absence, Mitchell Wilcox is in line to start at tight end for the Bengals on Saturday, an assignment that led to him securing all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 15 win over the Buccaneers.