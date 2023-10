Smith (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Smith looks like he'll be able to return for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Cardinals after missing the previous two contests. It'll likely send Tanner Hudson back to the bench. Smith has five catches for 27 scoreless yards on nine targets through two games. Smith could see increased targets if Tee Higgins (ribs) is unable to play in Arizona.