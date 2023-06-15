Smith has been quick to pick up the Bengals offense this spring and is already impressing coach Zac Taylor, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. "That's the most impressive thing about Irv is how quickly he's picked everything up and even taken on the nuances," Taylor said.

Fellow tight end Drew Sample also had kind words this spring, suggesting that Smith runs smoother routes than former Bengals TEs Hayden Hurst and C.J. Uzomah. Smith split snaps with Kyle Rudolph his first two years in Minnesota and then missed 26 games the past two years, but a late breakout isn't out of the question with the 2019 second-round pick joining a top passing offense for his age-25 season. Sample is the only other tight end on the roster with more than 15 career receptions, and even he caught just 13 passes in 19 games the past two years. Smith may not get an every-down role but should be the team's top pass-catching TE.