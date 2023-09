Smith (hamstring) was limited in Friday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Smith is a Friday addition to the injury report, which is rarely a good sign. He at least has an extra day to get ready, as the Bengals host the Rams Monday night. The former second-round pick of the Vikings, Smith has five catches for 27 yards in his first two games with the Bengals. He's not a recommended fantasy starter.