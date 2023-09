Smith (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Smith was inactive for the Bengals' Week 3 win over the Rams and his listed non-participation Wednesday clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Titans. If Smith remains out this weekend, Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox and Tanner Hudson would once again be in line to handle Cincinnati's TE duties.