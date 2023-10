Smith had four catches for 25 yards in Sunday's over the Niners, but lost a fumble just before halftime that cost the Bengals a chance to go up two scores.

It was thought before the season that Smith could provide a reasonable facsimile of what Hayden Hurst did for the Bengals, but so far he's come up short of that. The four catches and the 25 yards were season highs for Smith.