Smith failed to record a single target in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

Smith was a complete non-factor Sunday despite playing 61 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps. The veteran tight end missed Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury, and he wasn't a part of Cincinnati's game plan in his return while star wideout Ja'Marr Chase earned 19 targets in the contest. In the three games he's appeared in, Smith has totaled just five catches for 27 yards, and his underwhelming production make him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The Bengals host the Seahawks in Week 6.