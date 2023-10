Smith caught one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Smith had a quiet day Sunday, playing 61 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps. The veteran tight end has done little to prove to he can be a reliable fantasy option, totaling just six catches for 32 yards in the four games he appeared in. Smith should continue to remain off the fantasy radar when the Bengals return from their bye to square off against the 49ers in Week 8.