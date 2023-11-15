Smith secured his only target for six yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Smith's underwhelming performance came on a day when fellow tight end Tanner Hudson saw a season-high seven targets in the contest. The 25-year-old Smith has been a disappointment for much of the 2023 campaign, totaling just 14 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown over seven games. In addition, the veteran is splitting tight end snaps relatively evenly with Hudson and Drew Sample. Smith should remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Bengals visit the Ravens in Week 11.