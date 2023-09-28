Smith (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Smith was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, so the tight end's Thursday absence clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Titans. If Smith misses his second game in a row this weekend, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox would once again be in line for added snaps, with Tanner Hudson a candidate to be promoted from the Bengals' practice squad ahead of Week 4 action.