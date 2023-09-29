Smith (hamstring) won't play Sunday at Tennessee, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Smith will miss a second consecutive game after failing to practice at all during the week. Tanner Hudson was elevated from the practice squad with Smith out in Week 3 against the Rams and proceeded to lead Cincinnati's tight ends with 30 yards on four targets, while Mitchell Wilcox gained 10 yards on three targets and Drew Sample turned his only target into a seven-yard gain. If Hudson is brought up from the practice squad again, he would likely work as Cincinnati's top pass-catching tight end against the Titans.