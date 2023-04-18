Coach Zac Taylor indicated Monday that he believes Smith can move into the pass-catching tight end role previously handled by Hayden Hurst, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. "Yeah, we think he can come in and play that role for us," Taylor noted of Smith. "There's always competition in that room, but that's the vision that we have for Irv to come in there and fill that role that Hayden had for us."

With Hurst, who recorded a 52-414-2 receiving line on 68 targets over 13 regular-season appearances in 2022, now with the Panthers, Smith has an opportunity to absorb a good portion of the Bengals' vacated tight end targets, assuming he can stay on the field this coming season. Since playing all 16 games as a rookie in 2019, Smith has missed contests in each of the past three years. During the 2022 campaign, an ankle issue limited the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder to eight games and 25 catches for 182 yards and two TDs on 36 targets. When healthy, however, Smith's athleticism and pass-catching ability should prove to be assets to a Cincinnati offense helmed by QB Joe Burrow, which also returns the quality wideout trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.