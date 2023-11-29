Smith secured both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Smith played just 16 offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest total of the season. The veteran tight end finds himself splitting snaps with Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox, so his opportunities to produce on offense are limited. Hudson appears to have emerged as the preferred pass catcher of the bunch, as he earned 21 targets over the past four games. Smith can safely be left out of fantasy lineups when the Bengals visit the Jaguars in Week 13.