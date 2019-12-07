Play

Prince was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Friday.

Prince did not last on waivers long after getting let go by the Dolphins, as the Bengals will take a chance on the rookie sixth-round pick. He played four games with Miami including two starts and will now presumably help provide depth on the Bengals offensive line for the remainder of the season.

