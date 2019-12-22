Play

Prince (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Prince merely serves as a depth option at offensive tackle for Cincinnati, so his absence will make John Jerry the primary backup at both right and left tackle.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends