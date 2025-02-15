Williams caught two of three targets for six yards over eight regular-season games in 2024. He added 169 yards on five kick returns and 93 yards on 11 punt returns.

Considering that he went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams did pretty well for himself by seeing action in eight contests. Two of those came with Detroit, with the remainder coming with Cincinnati after the Bengals claimed him off waivers in early November. Williams isn't slated to reach free agency until 2027, so he should compete for a depth wideout role with the ability to contribute in the return game again next season.