Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack noticed that there's a "night-and-day" difference in Carman's weight from last year's training camp to this year, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Carman is trying to win the starting left guard job over rookie Cordell Volson, after seeing some time at both guard spots in his rookie season last year.
