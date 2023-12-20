Carman (illness) was a full participant in the Bengals' practice Tuesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Carman appears to be healthy again after missing last week's win against the Vikings due to an illness. The 2021 second-round pick should once again provide depth along the offensive line versus the Steelers on Saturday.
