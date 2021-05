The Bengals selected Carman in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

Carman (6-foot-5, 317 pounds) played left tackle at Clemson and generally did it well, but there's a chance that he might need to move to guard for the Bengals due to lack of reach (32.5-inch arms). He should project very well there if so, but otherwise, the Bengals could give him a shot outside to see if he can serve as a long-term option beyond presumed starting right tackle Riley Reiff.