Carman has a chance to win the Bengals' starting right tackle job heading into the 2023 season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. "I see clearly the direction it's going, and I'm really excited for it," Carman said. "I love the competition. Competition is the reason I'm here. My whole career, I've just kind of followed the competition."

The Bengals didn't draft any offensive linemen last week, but Carman will be competing with Jonah Williams (kneecap), who is moving over from left tackle after they signed Orlando Brown earlier in the offseason. Along with Williams, Carman will also face competition from La'el Collins (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 season.