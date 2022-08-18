Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that Carman missed practice Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While it's unclear when Carman tested positive for this illness, it likely will cause him to be sidelined for Sunday's preseason game against the Giants. The 2021 second-round pick missed multiple blocks and committed one holding penalty as a member of the second-team offensive line during Cincinnati's preseason opener last Friday. Carman is expected to compete for Cincinnati's starting left guard job heading into the regular season, but this absence could set him back even further in this positional battle.