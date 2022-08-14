Carman struggled along with the rest of the Bengals' second-team offensive line in Friday's preseason loss to the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Carman was the only offensive lineman on the field that has a chance to be a starter, but the gains that he showed in early training camp didn't translate in the Bengals' first preseason game. While Carman was in there, QB Brandon Allen was sacked multiple times and suffered a concussion, he whiffed on multiple blocks, missed a defensive rotation that resulted in a pressure and committed a holding penalty. The Bengals are still trying to find their starter at left guard, and Friday's performance did not help.