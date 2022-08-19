Carman (illness) won't play Sunday versus the Giants, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Carman will miss Sunday's contest after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The 22-year-old is locked into a positional battle with Cordell Volson for the starting spot at left tackle this year.
More News
-
Bengals' Jackson Carman: Sits out with illness•
-
Bengals' Jackson Carman: Struggles in preseason loss•
-
Bengals' Jackson Carman: Big weight loss•
-
Bengals' Jackson Carman: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bengals' Jackson Carman: Back to limited participation•
-
Bengals' Jackson Carman: Doesn't practice Friday•