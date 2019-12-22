Play

Dolegala (coach's decision) will not suit up for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

With Dolegala out, Ryan Finley is the lone backup quarterback to starter Andy Dalton. The rookie has not played a snap so far this season.

