Dolegala surprisingly made the Bengals' initial roster as their third quarterback despite being an undrafted free agent, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dolegala came in with no fanfare, playing his college ball at Central Connecticut. But he showed well in training camp, Jeff Driskel started playing some wide receiver and then got hurt, and the Bengals decided to keep three quarterbacks.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week