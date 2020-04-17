Play

Bengals' Jacques Patrick: Links up with Bengals

Patrick signed a three-year contract with the Bengals on Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick's most recent action came in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers. He appeared in five games in 2020 before league operations were suspended, logging 60 carries for 254 yards and two scores. He now stands to play a depth role in Cincinnati's backfield behind star running back Joe Mixon, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Our Latest Stories