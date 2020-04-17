Bengals' Jacques Patrick: Links up with Bengals
Patrick signed a three-year contract with the Bengals on Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Patrick's most recent action came in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers. He appeared in five games in 2020 before league operations were suspended, logging 60 carries for 254 yards and two scores. He now stands to play a depth role in Cincinnati's backfield behind star running back Joe Mixon, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...