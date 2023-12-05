Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday night. He also rushed twice for 22 yards and another score and brought in his only target for minus-7 yards.

Browning was near perfect in a performance no one could have seen coming, with the fourth-year pro averaging 9.6 yards per attempt and connecting with eight different targets on the night. Browning's one touchdown toss, a 76-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase down the left sideline early in the third quarter, broke a 14-14 tie at the time, and the emerging signal-caller added a one-yard rushing touchdown early in the final period before eventually calmly leading a game-winning 12-play drive in overtime. Browning has completed a jaw-dropping 81.0 percent of his passes over his first two starts while compiling three total touchdowns and only one interception in those contests, affording him an avalanche of momentum heading into Week 14 home matchup against the Colts.