Bengals' Jake Browning: Emergency QB for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Browning (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills but will serve as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback.
Browning will serve as the Bengals' emergency QB3 behind Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco for a second consecutive game. As such, Browning is prohibited from seeing the field Sunday unless both Burrow and Flacco leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
More News
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Emergency quarterback for TNF•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Giving way to Flacco on Sunday•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Likely shifting to backup role•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Not guaranteed to start Week 6•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Pads stats late•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Uninspiring performance in loss•