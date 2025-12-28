default-cbs-image
Browning (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback against the Cardinals on Sunday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Browning won't be allowed to see the field Sunday unless both Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco were to be taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.

