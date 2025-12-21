Bengals' Jake Browning: Emergency QB3 vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Browning (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Browning will serve as the Bengals' emergency QB3 for a fourth consecutive week, which means he is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
