Browning (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Browning will serve as the Bengals' emergency QB3 for a fourth consecutive week, which means he is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.

