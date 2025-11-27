Bengals' Jake Browning: Emergency quarterback for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Browning (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens but will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
With Joe Burrow's return, Browning will only see the field if both he and Joe Flacco suffer injuries and are unable to return to the field.
More News
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Giving way to Flacco on Sunday•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Likely shifting to backup role•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Not guaranteed to start Week 6•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Pads stats late•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Uninspiring performance in loss•
-
Bengals' Jake Browning: Rough afternoon in lopsided loss•